MPD make felony arrests in Midtown

Arrested Suspects
Arrested Suspects(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On November 29 at 1:15 p.m., Memphis Police Department made a traffic stop on a gray Honda in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Claybrook Street when they noticed the tags had expired in January.

While officers were speaking to the driver the side passenger, Deterrius Jones, got out and ran off with a backpack. Officers recovered the bag and inside were six cell phones, a handgun, a digital scale, key fobs, and money.

Rear passenger, Vontae Ross, was also arrested for he was in possession of a handgun and methamphetamine. Three other suspects in the car were detained but released.

Deterrius Jones was charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest on foot, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of fentanyl, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His warrants were for theft of property, petition to revoke a suspended sentence, burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle or bicycle.

Vontae Ross was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

