MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon after a victim arrived at Methodist South with a gunshot wound in a private vehicle.

The victim was later transported to ROH in critical condition.

The shooting happened on South Third Street at 4:46 p.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing.

