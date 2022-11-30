Holiday Food Drive
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim in critical condition

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon after a victim arrived at Methodist South with a gunshot wound in a private vehicle.

The victim was later transported to ROH in critical condition.

The shooting happened on South Third Street at 4:46 p.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing.

