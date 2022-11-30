MPD announces road closures for St. Jude Marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the most recognizable races in the country is returning this weekend, which will bring thousands to the city and a traffic headache.

“You’ll see barricades, officers in place, along for the protection and safety of over twenty thousand race participants that we expect this year to visit Memphis, Tennessee,” Colonel Keith Watson, Commander of Special Operations said.

St. Jude Memphis Marathon events start Saturday morning, but road closures start Friday at noon.

“That road closure will occur on Union Avenue from Danny Thomas Boulevard toward the AutoZone park,” Watson said. “That road closure will be the area where the finish line will be erected.”

The road closures continue into Saturday before the first race takes off. Starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, you’ll notice road closure across downtown around the Memphis Zoo. There are two ride-share locations for Uber and Lyft. They will be open from 6 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. One at the Tennessee Welcome Center and one on South Lauderdale Street.

“I want to thank the citizens of Memphis as well in advance for their patience on race day,” Chris Boysen, Sr. Vice President at ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital said. “With all the road closures, and all of the things being put into place to ensure the safety of our runners and spectators and all the drivers out there across the city.”

The city is no stranger to road closures caused by the St. Jude Memphis Marathon, but MPD Colonel Keith Watson said each year improving traffic is top of mind.

“There are several areas in our planning process and that planning process incorporated members of not only the public safety sector of government services but also the private sector,” Watson said. “We look forward to a festive and safe event not only for the city of Memphis but all those visitors that may come into our city to enjoy themselves and the race.

Roads will open as soon as the last runner passes. For those exact road closures and times, visit St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend Road Closures 2022 (stjude.org).

