More people living with undiagnosed cancer than pre-pandemic, study finds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new study finds a double-digit drop in the diagnosis of the 8 most common cancers because people skipped routine screenings during the pandemic.

Dr. Harvey Kaufman, senior medical director and head of the health trends research program at Quest Diagnostics, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to explain why it is time to get back to your doctor.

