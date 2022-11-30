Holiday Food Drive
More people living with undiagnosed cancer than pre-pandemic, study finds

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new study finds a double-digit drop in the diagnosis of the 8 most common cancers because people skipped routine screenings during the pandemic.

Dr. Harvey Kaufman, senior medical director and head of the health trends research program at Quest Diagnostics, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to explain why it is time to get back to your doctor.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

