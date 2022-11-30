Methodist using new cutting-edge technology for heart procedures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is using a new piece of technology for cardiology procedures called a DiamondTemp ablation system.

It’s a specialized catheter that allows for safer and more efficient ablations which are used to treat irregular heartbeats.

Dr. Shu Levine, a cardiologist at Methodist, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to break down why this new technology is important and how it works.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

