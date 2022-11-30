Man with gunshot wound flags down MPD in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department officers were flagged down by a man with a gunshot wound.

At 11:56 a.m. the officers were stopped on E.H. Crump Boulevard in Midtown on Wednesay.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD says the man was shot in the area of Walnut and Tate.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.