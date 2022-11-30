Holiday Food Drive
Man with gunshot wound flags down MPD in Midtown

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department officers were flagged down by a man with a gunshot wound.

At 11:56 a.m. the officers were stopped on E.H. Crump Boulevard in Midtown on Wednesay.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD says the man was shot in the area of Walnut and Tate.

There is no suspect information at this time.

