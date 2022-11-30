Holiday Food Drive
Google reveals top November search trends

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster debacle to green bean casserole seltzer, Google’s top search trends for November did not disappoint.

Google Technology Expert Sarah Armstrong joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the top trends from entertainment to technology and food.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

