Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into well

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the...
The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.(City of Newport Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (Gray News) – A scary situation ended happily for a dog in Oregon.

According to the City of Newport Fire Department, Hank the golden retriever fell down a well Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help...
Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.(City of Newport Fire Department)

After the rescue, although wet and cold, the fire department said Hank was “as happy as can be.”

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.

Newport is located on the central coast of Oregon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Severe Weather Risk Tuesday Nov 29, 2022
Thunderstorms will continue through late tonight
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
Packages left on the side of a highway by a FedEx driver are rescued by an Ohio man.
Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway

Latest News

Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Border authorities seized more than 400 fake Super Bowl championship rings that were headed to...
Officers seize more than 400 counterfeit Super Bowl rings in shipment from China
Construction begins at Liberty Park on the Gold Star monument
Construction begins on Gold Star monument in Liberty Park to honor vets
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
Young person injured in shooting st Sonic near Kirby Highschool
Young person injured in shooting at Sonic near Kirby High School