FedEx employee killed at hub

FedEx World Hub
FedEx World Hub(WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock.

FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation.

The victim’s name and role with the company have not been identified at this time.

TOSHA says they have not yet been asked to investigate, but that federal law allows employers eight hours to report a fatality.

