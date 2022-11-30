Delay on new Shelby County Clerk’s Office opening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new office branch was set to open by tomorrow, but for the second time, it appears to be delayed yet again.

Customers at the Clerk’s office off Poplar Plaza and many say they’re even more frustrated with the hours-long wait times and the inconsistency from county officials when it comes to opening up a new office.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’ administration originally said the Riverdale location would be good to go on Halloween.

However, Shelby County Clerk, Wanda Halbert, told commissioners her office had a lot more work to do before the new location could open and teased a December opening date.

State Representative Mark White of Germantown says he plans to make it easier to recall elected county leaders because of this.

”Anyone that runs for office, you have an obligation to serve the citizens of your community, or in my case, the state, and if you’re not doing so, then you need to turn it over to somebody else. The citizens deserve better,” said White.

Representative White says he wants future legislation to require just one percent of registered voters to recall elected leaders.

That would be 5,600 signatures in Shelby County.

Halbert originally said the Riverdale location would have 13 to 15 employees, but the office is still working to fill positions.

Halbert did not provide a new timeline for opening the satellite office on Riverdale Road.

