Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Delay on new Shelby County Clerk’s Office opening

By Sydney Gray
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new office branch was set to open by tomorrow, but for the second time, it appears to be delayed yet again.

Customers at the Clerk’s office off Poplar Plaza and many say they’re even more frustrated with the hours-long wait times and the inconsistency from county officials when it comes to opening up a new office.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’ administration originally said the Riverdale location would be good to go on Halloween.

However, Shelby County Clerk, Wanda Halbert, told commissioners her office had a lot more work to do before the new location could open and teased a December opening date.

State Representative Mark White of Germantown says he plans to make it easier to recall elected county leaders because of this.

”Anyone that runs for office, you have an obligation to serve the citizens of your community, or in my case, the state, and if you’re not doing so, then you need to turn it over to somebody else. The citizens deserve better,” said White.

Representative White says he wants future legislation to require just one percent of registered voters to recall elected leaders.

That would be 5,600 signatures in Shelby County.

Halbert originally said the Riverdale location would have 13 to 15 employees, but the office is still working to fill positions.

Halbert did not provide a new timeline for opening the satellite office on Riverdale Road.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Severe Weather Risk Tuesday Nov 29, 2022
Thunderstorms will continue through late tonight
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
Packages left on the side of a highway by a FedEx driver are rescued by an Ohio man.
Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway

Latest News

State leaders to address G3 school controversy
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 11/30
The clerk's office's newest location on Riverdale Road.
Opening once again delayed for newest Shelby County Clerk’s Office location
Oakland Police officers will not be indicted after Brandon Calloway arrest investigation
Oakland Police officers will not be indicted after Brandon Calloway arrest investigation