Construction begins on Gold Star monument in Liberty Park to honor vets

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium will soon become the new home of a monument honoring Gold Star Families.

The City of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development officially broke ground on the site dedicated to military families Thursday morning.

It was a day of remembrance and immense gratitude for families at the event. The monument is being sponsored by the Liberty Park Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Committee and the Woody Williams Foundation.

Both organizations educate people on the sacrifice of Gold Star families and their loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.

It also marked four years since the death of Gary Lowry’s son Will, who was a decorated Navy veteran.

“Today means when they bring your child home to you under a flag, you know one of the things they say in the military is never forgotten, this is where you know it’s true,” Lowry said. “Everyday we wake up, it’s an empty chair. So this means the word to me. A place that my family can come and know that there is appreciation for the sacrifice that we made.”

Lowry said his son died just six weeks after the birth of his first born child.

He also says while the pain never goes away, he’s thankful for how this son and so many others will be honored.

The Liberty Park monument is one of 67 being constructed and it will be the third in the state of Tennessee.

