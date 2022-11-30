Child shot at Sonic next to high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was wounded in a shooting nearby a Memphis high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police were called to a shooting next door to Kirby High School shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police say the shooting happened at Sonic, which is next door to the high school.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear if the victim is a student of Kirby High.

Police say the suspects are five people wearing ski masks in a dark gray four-door Mercedes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.