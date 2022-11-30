Holiday Food Drive
Child shot at Sonic next to high school

The crime scene at Sonic
The crime scene at Sonic(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was wounded in a shooting nearby a Memphis high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police were called to a shooting next door to Kirby High School shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police say the shooting happened at Sonic, which is next door to the high school.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear if the victim is a student of Kirby High.

Police say the suspects are five people wearing ski masks in a dark gray four-door Mercedes.

