Big drop in temperatures today & more rain this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rain has moved out and clouds will gradually exit this morning too. It’s windy with gusts around 30 mph. However, winds will die down by sunset. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Low temperatures will tumble into the 20s overnight.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 48 degrees. Winds: North at 10 to 15, gusting up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to upper 20s. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be in the lower 50s on Thursday. Lows will be in the 30s to 40 degrees. Highs will climb back to the lower 60s Friday. It will be dry and sunny on Thursday, but Friday will be cloudy with a stray shower possible in the evening.

WEEKEND: A weather system will deliver scattered showers over the weekend and rain will be possible both days. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be around 70 degrees at the start of next week. There will still be a chance for passing showers on Monday and Tuesday.

