17-year-old arrested with DUI after crashing into MPD car

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old boy was charged with driving under the influence after a three-vehicle crash including a Memphis Police Department car.

MPD says the teenage boy had a strong smell of marijuana, failed a field sobriety test, and was arrested. He was transported to Juvenile Court.

The teenage boy drove a Chevrolet Equinox car going eastbound on Ridgeway Boulevard and disregarded the stop sign at Ridgeway Road on Nov. 11, said police.

According to the report, another driver in a Nissa Sentra crashed into the front passenger side of the Chevrolet.

After that collision, the 17-year-old lost control of his car and struck an MPD cruiser on its driver’s side, said police.

Officers say the teen immediately claimed responsibility for the crash on the scene and said he could not stop due to the wet road.

There were no critical injuries from the incident.

