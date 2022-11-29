Wynne football coach not returning

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in a meeting earlier Monday night.

The Wynne school board voted against renewing coach Van Paschal’s contract. Paschal will be relocated to the ALE building. This is his final year at Wynne schools. @ChrisHudgison @LoganWhaleyKAIT @Region8News — Jace Passmore (@JacePassmore1) November 29, 2022

The Wynne head football coach, Van Paschal, announced in the meeting, he is not returning to the Wynne Yellowjacket football program. Paschal will be moved to the ALE building and this will be his final year at Wynne.

During this meeting, he was given the chance to speak to the public after his suspension pending an investigation of the football program.

He was hired in 2017 as the head football coach. He won 56 games in his six seasons with the team.

The Yellowjackets made it to the 5A State Semifinals in 2020.

A special school board session at Wynne. This gives coach Van Paschal a chance to give his side. Paschal has been on administrative leave. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/CkdRFJfmPU — Jace Passmore (@JacePassmore1) November 28, 2022

