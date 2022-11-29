Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Bluff City Christmas Experience coming up on December 3 at the Hickory Ridge Mall.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Forrest City Police
2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms arrive Tuesday afternoon
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home

Latest News

1 dead, another wounded in Atoka shooting
Memphis police
Child hit by vehicle in Southwest Memphis
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 11/29