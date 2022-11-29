Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY and here’s what you need to know...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent cold front will move through the Mid-South tomorrow bringing the threat of strong to severe storms to the entire Action News 5 coverage area. Some storms could be capable of producing heavy rain, hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes. The greatest threat for severe storms will develop during the late afternoon and evening Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50

TUESDAY: Rain and Thunderstorms with South wind at 10 to 20 MHP and gusting along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s

TUESDAY NIGHT: Storms ending around midnight followed by a clearing sky, a North wind at 10 to 10 MPH, and lows near 40

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs again near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of a stray shower or a few sprinkles along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers each day along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s Saturday night and in the mid 50s Sunday night.

