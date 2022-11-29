Tenn. officers will not be indicted after arrest investigation

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - District Attorney Mark Davidson says the police officers involved in a viral arrest video will not face charges.

A Fayette County grand jury decided not to issue an indictment against the officers in Oakland, Tennessee.

Brandon Calloway, 25, was arrested in July after police say he did not stop at a stop sign and refused to stop for officers.

A confrontation between Calloway and the officers ended with Calloway bloodied and in need of stitches.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the officers’ actions, and an officer was placed on leave.

Police said Calloway was also clocked for speeding, driving 32 miles per hour in a 20 mile per hour zone, leading officers to initiate a traffic stop. After not pulling over, officers kept chasing Calloway, who ran inside his house.

The police affidavit states officers charged into his home, kicked in two of his doors, and used a Taser and baton to take him into custody.

Police charged Calloway with evading arrest, resisting, disorderly conduct, failing to stop at a stop sign and speeding.

Oakland Police Chief says the officer remains on leave for now.

