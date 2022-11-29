Holiday Food Drive
Storms moving out and colder air moves in

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms end and clouds will gradually clear overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: will become northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph. Lows will drop into the low 30s Wednesday night.

LATE WEEK: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 50 Thursday. Highs will climb back to the upper 50s to low er 60s Friday with a mostly cloudy sky. Some sprinkles are possible on Friday.

WEEKEND: A weather system will deliver scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday. It won’t rain all day. High temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and 50s Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

