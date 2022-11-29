St. Francis Co. Sheriff says Monday’s triple homicide will be solved

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A neighborhood is shaken in the Madison community, just outside of Forrest City in Eastern Arkansas, after neighbors woke to the news of three people being shot dead inside a home on Gore Street.

Sheriff Bobby May said the mother of the homeowner called his department asking for a welfare check.

May said his deputy knocked several times on the door, but no one answered.

“Ultimately, he went through a window and found three bodies,” May said.

All suffered gunshot wounds, according to May.

Two of the three victims have been identified as Shalanda Burton, the homeowner, and JaTerrance Wright.

The third is a twelve-year-old girl who was a student in the Forrest City School District.

The district released the following statement:

“The Forrest City School District is saddened at learning of the tragic loss of a FCSD student and her family members overnight. The district is providing administrative support and additional mental health professionals at our campuses to assist our counselors with providing mental health services to students and staff.”

“We do have a person of interest that we’re looking at,” Sheriff May said. “We have some very good forensics that I think will ultimately wrap the case up.”

May says this makes 17 homicides in the last 18 months, unusually high for this area, but adds that overall crime is down in the county.

For neighbors on Gore Street, the news came as a shock, especially for those who woke to see law enforcement at the scene.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Minnie Dillard, when asked about the crime.

“I would never... you know... never think something like this would just hit so close to home,” another neighbor down the street said. “She was quiet. She didn’t bother nobody. She worked, took care of her kids, and came back home. That’s all she did.”

Sheriff May said he intends to send this forensic evidence to the state crime lab in Little Rock.

“We’re going to solve this,” he said.

For now, neighbors on Gore Street say they fear the person on the run who killed three people.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.