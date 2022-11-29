Silverfield and Henigan back with Tigers next season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are reportedly keeping Head Coach Ryan Silverfield and Quarterback Seth Henigan. According to quotes from the Commercial Appeal and Daily Memphian, both will be back in 2023.

Silverfield is coming off consecutive 6-6 regular seasons after guiding the Tigers to an 8-3 record in his first year as head coach in 2020. In the previous two years, Memphis ended 3-5 in the American Athletic Conference.

There are still three years left on Silverfield’s contract. About $3.5 million will be spent on the buyout.

Silverfield, the Tigers’ former offensive line coach, was named Interim Head Coach before to the Cotton Bowl in 2019 after then-Head Coach Mike Norvell left for Florida State.

According to sources, Seth Henigan’s comeback will benefit Silverfield’s cause. On the Tigers’ all-time passing list, the True Sophomore is already ranked fifth.

This year, with a lack of a consistent running game to help, Henigan completed almost 64% of his passes for 3,287 yards with 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. The Tigers are bowl eligible for the ninth consecutive year, a school record and the longest current streak of any Group of 5 team.

