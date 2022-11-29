Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Silverfield and Henigan back with Tigers next season

Ryan Silverfield (left) Ryan Henigan (right)
Ryan Silverfield (left) Ryan Henigan (right)(AP Images)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are reportedly keeping Head Coach Ryan Silverfield and Quarterback Seth Henigan. According to quotes from the Commercial Appeal and Daily Memphian, both will be back in 2023.

Silverfield is coming off consecutive 6-6 regular seasons after guiding the Tigers to an 8-3 record in his first year as head coach in 2020. In the previous two years, Memphis ended 3-5 in the American Athletic Conference.

There are still three years left on Silverfield’s contract. About $3.5 million will be spent on the buyout.

Silverfield, the Tigers’ former offensive line coach, was named Interim Head Coach before to the Cotton Bowl in 2019 after then-Head Coach Mike Norvell left for Florida State.

According to sources, Seth Henigan’s comeback will benefit Silverfield’s cause. On the Tigers’ all-time passing list, the True Sophomore is already ranked fifth.

This year, with a lack of a consistent running game to help, Henigan completed almost 64% of his passes for 3,287 yards with 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. The Tigers are bowl eligible for the ninth consecutive year, a school record and the longest current streak of any Group of 5 team.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms

Latest News

Hugh Freeze
Hugh Freeze takes Auburn job
Memphis guard Kendric Davis plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college basketball game...
Kendric Davis earns first AAC pow with Tigers
Memphis Tigers
Tigers women’s late comeback not enough to calm red storm
Memphis Tigers
Tigers men’s take down Cornhuskers, 73-61