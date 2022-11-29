Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Sheriff: 18-year-old dies after stabbing, 2 minors charged

Jayson McGraw's mother says he had just graduated from West Portsmouth High School in the spring. (Source: WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - An 18-year-old in Ohio died Monday after he was allegedly stabbed early in the morning by two teens, according to officials.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the two minors, ages 14 and 16 years old, were arrested and charged with murder.

The family of 18-year-old Jayson McGraw celebrated his graduation from West Portsmouth High School this spring.

“He was starting his journey into becoming a man very responsibly and eager,” Latoya Cave, McGraw’s mother, said.

Cave said her son wanted to work as a heavy machine operator and do lots of traveling.

“Jayson was the youngest of my three children and the only boy I had,” she said. “He wore his heart on his sleeve, and if he loved you, he loved you really hard.”

The sheriff said someone claiming to be McGraw’s friend called 911 just after 1 a.m. Monday. First responders found McGraw on the ground when they arrived on site.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, WSAZ reported.

“I got robbed of my whole baby,” Cave said. “I’m going to miss having my son. I will never get to speak to my baby again.”

The sheriff said two minors who ran from the stabbing scene were found and arrested.

“It shouldn’t happen to anybody,” Clint Askew, McGraw’s uncle, said. “It shouldn’t have happened the way it happened. These kids are growing up crazy down here, and everyone knows it.”

Askew said McGraw felt more like a son to him.

“I’m just never going to be able to speak to him again, and that is so crushing,” he said.

The sheriff said the two arrested in the case could face additional charges.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thunderstorms will continue through late this evening
Forrest City Police
2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

“The rights of all married couples will never truly be safe without the proper protections...
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
Jarvis Greer
Memphis Rotary Club honors Action News 5′s Jarvis Greer
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Oath Keepers boss guilty of seditious conspiracy in 1/6 case
Lafayette County storm shelters
Oxford, Lafayette County offer shelters for those in way of storm
Joseph Keohavong
Second suspect in deadly Park Ave. quadruple shooting surrenders in Murfreesboro