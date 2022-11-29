Holiday Food Drive
Oxford, Lafayette County offer shelters for those in way of storm

Lafayette County storm shelters
Lafayette County storm shelters(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff and Walter Murphy
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - With the threat of severe weather still lingering in North Mississippi, preparations were made in Oxford to keep residents safe.

If you live in the area, you should have a safe space inside your home picked out, away from windows and exterior walls.

But if you live in a mobile home, more precautions are needed.

Lafayette County officials say you should act before the storm arrives.

“When the warning comes out It’s too late to go to the storm shelter,” Beau Moore said. “You need to stay where you are at and be as prepared as you can. All of our shelters are open and unlocked.”

Moore said anyone is welcome to come to the shelters now.

Lafayette County has more than a dozen storm shelter locations. If you don’t know which shelter is closest to you, click here.

