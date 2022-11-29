Holiday Food Drive
New Germantown residential development begins construction


New Germantown residential development begins construction(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the largest residential developments in Germantown is getting ready to begin Phase 1 of construction this week.

Glasgow Development in Germantown will house 366 single-family lots on 145 acres on the site of the former Germantown Country Club.

Phase 1 will include the placement of erosion prevention and sediment control measures, building the primary construction entrance on Wolf River Boulevard, general grading, and tree removal.

The work will be done in preparation for the construction of infrastructure for the development and the construction of the first 150 homes.

