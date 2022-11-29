Holiday Food Drive
New $300M de-icing facility unveiled at MEM

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new $309 million consolidated de-icing facility was unveiled at Memphis International Airport on Tuesday.

The project, which was funded by the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration, features 12 de-icing bays, 11 for Boeing 777F planes, and one for Airbus 380/Boeing 747-B or two Airbus A321/Boeing 737s.

All cargo and passenger airlines will use the facility to de-ice.

It also features a 1600-square-foot control tower, which will manage aircraft ground traffic to and from the de-icing facility.

“This holiday season and every season, it’s critical that American families and businesses get the goods they need when they need them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Memphis International Airport is the biggest cargo airport in the country, and this innovative aircraft de-icing facility is one of the many ways we’re modernizing America’s supply chains.”

The de-icing pads offer more environmentally friendly procedures with wider safety margins, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The pads have a drainage system that is metered into the sanitary sewer system.

“Innovative projects like this are key to improving safety, increasing efficiency and advancing sustainability across the country.” said Deputy FAA Administrator A. Bradley Mims.

