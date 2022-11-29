Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: 4 suspects wanted in attempted carjacking

By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Four suspects are wanted in an attempted carjacking that took place on Southern Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police responded to the attempted carjacking on Wednesday at 10:07 p.m.

The victims were sitting inside their 2016 Hyundai Sante Fe when they were approached by four unknown males demanding the victims’ personal items.

Police say the suspects were unsuccessful in getting the vehicle but were able to obtain the victims’ cash, iPhone, handbag, passports, and debit cards.

All four suspects fled the scene in a 2017 Kia Sportage, according to police.

The Violent Cime Unit Investigators determined the suspects were occupying a stolen 2017 Kia Sportage and were responsible for several thefts from motor vehicles in the area.

The 2017 Kia Sportage has been recovered, according to police.

Investigators recorded surveillance video of the suspects occupying the stolen vehicle and attempting to use the victims’ credit cards.

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

Police say anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Forrest City Police
2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Additional thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home

Latest News

Shelby County Health Department
Congressman Cohen announces $11.4M grant to the Shelby Co. Health Department amid flu spike
Bartlett Police Department
3 arrested, charged after multiple Bartlett-area car burglaries
MPD: 4 suspects wanted in attempted carjacking
MPD: 4 suspects wanted in attempted carjacking
Gloria “GloRilla” Woods rose to prominence after the release of her 2022 song "F.N.F. (Let's...
GloRilla’s ‘F.N.F.’ makes TIME’s Top 10 Songs of 2022