MPD: 4 suspects wanted in attempted carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Four suspects are wanted in an attempted carjacking that took place on Southern Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police responded to the attempted carjacking on Wednesday at 10:07 p.m.

The victims were sitting inside their 2016 Hyundai Sante Fe when they were approached by four unknown males demanding the victims’ personal items.

Police say the suspects were unsuccessful in getting the vehicle but were able to obtain the victims’ cash, iPhone, handbag, passports, and debit cards.

All four suspects fled the scene in a 2017 Kia Sportage, according to police.

The Violent Cime Unit Investigators determined the suspects were occupying a stolen 2017 Kia Sportage and were responsible for several thefts from motor vehicles in the area.

The 2017 Kia Sportage has been recovered, according to police.

Investigators recorded surveillance video of the suspects occupying the stolen vehicle and attempting to use the victims’ credit cards.

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

Police say anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

