Memphis, Shelby Co. crews prepare for threat of severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Tuesday being a First Alert Weather Day for the Mid-South, the city and county are making their preparations for severe weather.

The severe storm threat for the Mid-South has the Shelby County Road Department ramping up its tree crews to service any part of the over 800 miles of roadway they cover.

“We have to keep these routes open for the fire department, for the ambulances, and all the other stuff for personnel,” said Danny Daniels, Manager of Shelby County Road Department, Vegetation Dept.

The county’s Road Department has 10 crews ready to spread out throughout the county with knuckle boom and bucket trucks to use for picking up and taking down branches.

“We’ll probably concentrate more in the Northwest Shelby County, Meeman-Shelby Forest Area where the bigger trees are at, and anywhere there’s a bunch of trees hanging that might cause any problems,” said Daniels.

The City Of Memphis’ public works department is also keeping an eye on trees and will also be examining thousands of storm drains for debris.

“We have known flooding problems, mostly underpasses, on Southern Avenue, Union Parkway, Mississippi Boulevard, Willet. There are a few of these railroad underpasses that flood really easily,” said Robert Knecht, Public Works Director City of Memphis.

In times of inclement weather, officials all agree that two things are key: communication and safety.

“We’re in constant contact with The National Weather Service,” said Charles Newell, Deputy Administrator of Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security. “Stay away from glass. Stay away from the possibility of debris coming in with a tornado. Go to the middle room of your home which is most homes are going to be the bathroom.”

