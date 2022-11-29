Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis, Shelby Co. crews prepare for threat of severe storms

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Tuesday being a First Alert Weather Day for the Mid-South, the city and county are making their preparations for severe weather.

The severe storm threat for the Mid-South has the Shelby County Road Department ramping up its tree crews to service any part of the over 800 miles of roadway they cover.

“We have to keep these routes open for the fire department, for the ambulances, and all the other stuff for personnel,” said Danny Daniels, Manager of Shelby County Road Department, Vegetation Dept.

The county’s Road Department has 10 crews ready to spread out throughout the county with knuckle boom and bucket trucks to use for picking up and taking down branches.

“We’ll probably concentrate more in the Northwest Shelby County, Meeman-Shelby Forest Area where the bigger trees are at, and anywhere there’s a bunch of trees hanging that might cause any problems,” said Daniels.

The City Of Memphis’ public works department is also keeping an eye on trees and will also be examining thousands of storm drains for debris.

“We have known flooding problems, mostly underpasses, on Southern Avenue, Union Parkway, Mississippi Boulevard, Willet. There are a few of these railroad underpasses that flood really easily,” said Robert Knecht, Public Works Director City of Memphis.

In times of inclement weather, officials all agree that two things are key: communication and safety.

“We’re in constant contact with The National Weather Service,” said Charles Newell, Deputy Administrator of Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security. “Stay away from glass. Stay away from the possibility of debris coming in with a tornado. Go to the middle room of your home which is most homes are going to be the bathroom.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

Latest News

Memphis, Shelby Co. crews prepare for threat of severe storms
Memphis, Shelby Co. crews prepare for threat of severe storms
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
First Alert Weather Day - Friday, December 10, 2021
First Alert to severe thunderstorms Tuesday
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant Midday Weather 11/28