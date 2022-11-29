Holiday Food Drive
Memphis Rotary Club honors Action News 5′s Jarvis Greer

Jarvis Greer
Jarvis Greer(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer, who’s one month from retirement, was honored at a luncheon by the Memphis Rotary Club on Tuesday.

The luncheon in Jarvis’ honor was held at the Bluff Restaurant on the Highland Strip.

It was “school spirit day,” with Jarvis wearing his #34 game jersey that he wore from 1975-79 as a defensive back for the University of Memphis.

Jarvis told stories at the event, including meeting sports giants like Muhammad Ali.

“His fist was huge,” he said. “He’d come up and say ‘How you doing?’ I’m doing great, Mr. Ali! I got to meet some great people. A lot of names were really neat before we had an NBA team. Magic Johnson and people like that of course Michael Jordan. I got to see them up close and play, interview them. The main thing I’ve enjoyed doing is covering the local teams.”

Jarvo’s wife Emily, daughter McKenzie, son-in-law Karon and son JJ were all in attendance, along with the Action News 5 anchor team and dozens of Rotarians and guests.

Be sure to tune in to Action News 5 all December as we celebrate more than 43 years of fun and friendship with Jarvis.

