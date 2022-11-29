Holiday Food Drive
Kendric Davis earns first AAC pow with Tigers

Memphis guard Kendric Davis plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tiger basketball point guard Kendric Davis is the AAC Player of the Week.

It’s the 6th of his career, with the first five being with SMU. 

Davis averaged 19 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists at the ESPN Invitational in Orlando.

He also had seven steals in three games.

The Tigers are going 2-1 in the Tournament, with a 1-point loss to Seton Hall, and wins over Nebraska and Stanford.

The Tigers’ next game is Wednesday at 7 p.m. against North Alabama at the FedExForum.

