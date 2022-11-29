Jury selection underway in 2019 Southaven Walmart shooting

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A jury is being selected in the trial for the man Southaven police say killed two managers inside a Walmart back in 2019.

Martez Abram, a former employee, is charged with two counts of murder.

The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Anthony Brown, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and 38-year-old Brandon Gales, of Hernando, Mississippi.

Abram had recently been suspended, according to the late District Attorney John Champion, after an incident involving a knife that he showed another employee.

Action News 5 will continue to follow this trial throughout the week.

