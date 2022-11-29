Hugh Freeze takes Auburn job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis High School coach Hugh Freeze is back in the SEC and is now the head football coach at Auburn.

Freeze coached both football and girl’s basketball to multiple state championships at Briarcrest Christian from 1992 to 2004 and was also head football coach at Ole Miss, where, despite a stellar record with the Rebels, he was fired in 2017 amid NCAA troubles and personal scandal.

He resurfaced at Liberty University in 2018 coaching the Flames through four straight winning seasons, including a 10-1 record and Top 20 finish in 2020.

His teams beat BYU, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech along the way.

The Flames won at Arkansas this year.

Freeze also coached at Lambuth and Arkansas State and holds a career record of 103–47.

That’s better than a 68% winning mark, proving he has excelled in reviving programs quickly.

In case you’re wondering, Auburn has plenty money. The school fired Gus Mahlzahn in 2020 and paid him $21 million in one of the largest buyout sums in college football history.

Auburn still owes Freeze’s predecessor, Bryan Harsin, $15.5 million in buyout cash.

The school paid millions more to fire its staff.

Must be nice to live in the SEC.

