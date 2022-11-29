GloRilla’s ‘F.N.F.’ makes TIME’s Top 10 Songs of 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another win for Memphis-made music! TIME has listed Memphis rapper Gloria “GloRilla” Woods’ hit song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” as the fourth best song in The 10 Best Songs of 2022.

“The track, a breakout single from Memphis rapper GloRilla and producer Hitkidd, is a boisterous and thrilling crunk anthem for single ladies everywhere and a sparkling addition to the Southern rap canon,” TIME said in the official listing.

GloRilla was born in Frayser and started rapping when she was 16 years old. In September, she presented a $2,500 check to her former high school, Martin Luther King College Prep, and gave students a surprise performance during her visit.

Just two weeks ago, GloRilla was nominated for the GRAMMY’s Best Rap Performance with the same hit track, “F.N.F.”

She also won Best Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show.

Time’s end-of-the-year highlight is part of its annual Best of Culture rankings, which lists the most memorable movies, TV, books, podcasts, music, fashion, video games, and gifts of the year.

“The best songs of 2022 sounded great across mediums, whether soundtracking a TikTok video, blasting out of a car window, or emitting out of a tiny speaker next to a campfire,” TIME said. “These songs arise from some of the biggest rising stars from reggaeton, hip-hop, country and indie rock; they tell vivid stories, close cultural gaps, and this year, made us dance and cry.”

