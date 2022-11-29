Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Weather Day: What you need to know

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe weather is expected Tuesday in the afternoon and evening hours in the Mid-South.

Action News 5 meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of thunderstorms with large hail, heavy winds and tornadoes.

A line of storms moved through the area Tuesday morning, bringing some severe thunderstorm warnings in North Mississippi.

You can click here for an up-to-the-minute list of watches and warnings across the area.

Some schools across the Mid-South have made the decision to close early. Click here to keep track of all the closings and delays.

You can submit any photos of severe weather or damage to be used on air and online below:

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Forrest City Police
2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms arrive Tuesday afternoon
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home

Latest News

Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms arrive Tuesday afternoon
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 11/29
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible today
bb
First Alert Weather Day Update 11/29