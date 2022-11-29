First Alert Weather Day: What you need to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe weather is expected Tuesday in the afternoon and evening hours in the Mid-South.

Action News 5 meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of thunderstorms with large hail, heavy winds and tornadoes.

A line of storms moved through the area Tuesday morning, bringing some severe thunderstorm warnings in North Mississippi.

You can click here for an up-to-the-minute list of watches and warnings across the area.

Some schools across the Mid-South have made the decision to close early. Click here to keep track of all the closings and delays.

You can submit any photos of severe weather or damage to be used on air and online below:

