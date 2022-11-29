Holiday Food Drive
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms arrive Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning with breaks in the clouds, but showers will start pushing in after 10 am. There will be scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. With temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s today, warm air could help thunderstorms become severe. The greatest threat for severe storms will be in north Mississippi, especially in the evening. Storms will be possible through midnight, but will clear out after that. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but there is also potential for large hail and tornadoes.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 90%. Highs near 70 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15, gusting up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms then clouds gradually clear overnight. 90%. Lows around 40 degrees. Winds: South then becoming northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine will return buy Wednesday morning, but it will feel much cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the 20s on Wednesday night. Highs will climb back to the upper 50s to low
er 60s Friday through Sunday.

WEEKEND: A weather system will deliver scattered showers over the weekend and rain will be possible both days. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

