FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Additional thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shower and a few thunderstorms moved into the Mid-South this morning as previously forecasted.

As a result, the atmosphere has become somewhat more stable (good news!) and the Storm Prediction Center’s (SPC) latest severe outlook has once again shifted the highest threat of severe weather further south of Memphis.

Memphis, and areas highlighted in yellow, are now under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) with an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for most of northern Mississippi.

Portions of Lafayette and Panola Counties in North Mississippi are included in an Moderate Risk (4/5).

THREATS: Although the threat is lower, severe weather across the entire Mid-South can’t be ruled out.

All modes of severe weather are still possible including damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

North Mississippi has the highest threat for severe storms and threat of tornadoes.

Damaging winds will be the primary concern, but hail and tornadoes are also possible. (wmc)

TIMING: Scattered storms will start in the morning and there will be rounds of storms through this evening.

Any thunderstorm that forms this afternoon into the evening will have the potential to become highly organized in a strongly sheared environment.

The severe weather threat for the Mid-South will likely be from Noon to Midnight.

