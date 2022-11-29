First Alert Weather Day: Additional thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shower and a few thunderstorms moved into the Mid-South this morning as previously forecasted.

As a result, the atmosphere has become somewhat more stable (good news!) and the Storm Prediction Center’s (SPC) latest severe outlook has once again shifted the highest threat of severe weather further south of Memphis.

Memphis, and areas highlighted in yellow, are now under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) with an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for most of northern Mississippi.

Portions of Lafayette and Panola Counties in North Mississippi are included in a Moderate Risk (4/5).

Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022 (WMC)

Although the threat is lower, severe weather across the entire Mid-South can’t be ruled out.

All modes of severe weather are still possible including damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

North Mississippi has the highest threat for severe storms and threat of tornadoes.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 90%. Highs near 70 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15, gusting up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms then clouds gradually clear overnight. 90%. Lows around 40 degrees. Winds: South then becoming northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine will return by Wednesday morning, but it will feel much cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the 20s on Wednesday night. Highs will climb back to the upper 50s to low er 60s Friday through Sunday.

WEEKEND: A weather system will deliver scattered showers over the weekend and rain will be possible both days. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

