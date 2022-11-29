Holiday Food Drive
Doctor: How medicines play a critical role in ending HIV epidemic

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - HIV continues to be a global public health crisis.

World AIDS Day, which is observed each year on December 1, is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, and work together towards ending the HIV epidemic once and for all.

Dr. Kimberly Smith, head of research and development at VIIV Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to discuss the progress that has been made in the past decade, the current landscape of HIV, and how medicines can play a critical role in ending the HIV epidemic.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

