Congressman Cohen announces $11.4M grant to the Shelby Co. Health Department amid flu spike

Shelby County Health Department
Shelby County Health Department(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen of Tennessee’s 9th District announced on Tuesday morning that the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) will receive $11,452,467 in grant money.

This grant will be used to improve critical public health infrastructure from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Strengthening U.S. Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce, and Data Systems program.

The U.S. House says the funding will provide flexibility so that local health departments can ensure they have the personnel, services, and systems they need to protect their communities and recruit, retain and train their workforces.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement following the announcement:

“The pandemic and the current spike in childhood respiratory illness shows how important being prepared for a public health emergency can be. This grant from the CDC will strengthen our critical public health infrastructure, assure services are available where needed, and, ultimately, save lives.”

Just before Thanksgiving, local health experts warned of a “triple-demic” of flu, RSV, and COVID that is expected during the holiday season.

