Child hit by vehicle in Southwest Memphis

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Chilligan Drive in Southwest Memphis just after 6 a.m.

The young girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene. There’s no word on if they will face charges.

