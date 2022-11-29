Child hit by vehicle in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Chilligan Drive in Southwest Memphis just after 6 a.m.

The young girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene. There’s no word on if they will face charges.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.