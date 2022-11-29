Holiday Food Drive
Bluff City Life: Wed., 23 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Establishing The Path Forward To Lasting Change pt. 1

PJ Moore | Executive Director at World Relief Memphis

Highlighting Stories Of Cuban Immigration In Tennessee pt. 2

PJ Moore | Executive Director at World Relief Memphis

Emily “Emyo” Ozier | Artist & Author of “Marisol’s Dress” | emyoart.com

Luxury Living For Active Adults 55+

Jeana Lopez | Director of Real Estate at Avenida Watermarq

Sponsored by Avenida Watermarq

Pet Parenting 101

Chewy

A Special Musical Celebration Of Christmas

Dr. Andrew Harper | Co-Chair of Modern Music Department & Head of the Vocal Division at Visible Music College

Northwest Center For The Performing Arts

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Hot Holiday Hair & Nail Trends

Sally Beauty

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

