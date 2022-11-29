Bluff City Life: Wed., 23 November
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Establishing The Path Forward To Lasting Change pt. 1
PJ Moore | Executive Director at World Relief Memphis
Highlighting Stories Of Cuban Immigration In Tennessee pt. 2
PJ Moore | Executive Director at World Relief Memphis
Emily “Emyo” Ozier | Artist & Author of “Marisol’s Dress” | emyoart.com
Luxury Living For Active Adults 55+
Jeana Lopez | Director of Real Estate at Avenida Watermarq
Sponsored by Avenida Watermarq
A Special Musical Celebration Of Christmas
Dr. Andrew Harper | Co-Chair of Modern Music Department & Head of the Vocal Division at Visible Music College
Northwest Center For The Performing Arts
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
Hot Holiday Hair & Nail Trends
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.