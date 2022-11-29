Holiday Food Drive
Bluff City Life: Wed., 16 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Thanksgiving Act Of Love

Mario Nolan-Dillard | Author & Financial Services Representative with PowerPeoples

Causing Christmas Mischief In Memphis

Mr. Grinch | How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical

Getting Cheesy With The New Dip In Town pt. 1

Andrew Arbogast | Owner & Founder of Arbo’s Cheese Dip

Sponsored by Arbo’s Cheese Dip

Getting Cheesy With The New Dip In Town pt. 2

Andrew Arbogast | Owner & Founder of Arbo’s Cheese Dip

Sponsored by Arbo’s Cheese Dip

Kickin’ It With The Head Coach Of Soccer

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Bluff City Life Spotlight: De-stress Using Breathwork With Yogi Kashiji

artofliving.org

Feeding & Clothing The Homeless

Mario Nolan-Dillard | Author & Financial Services Representative with PowerPeoples

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

