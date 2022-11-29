Bluff City Life: Wed., 16 November
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Mario Nolan-Dillard | Author & Financial Services Representative with PowerPeoples
Causing Christmas Mischief In Memphis
Mr. Grinch | How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical
Getting Cheesy With The New Dip In Town pt. 1
Andrew Arbogast | Owner & Founder of Arbo’s Cheese Dip
Sponsored by Arbo’s Cheese Dip
Getting Cheesy With The New Dip In Town pt. 2
Andrew Arbogast | Owner & Founder of Arbo’s Cheese Dip
Sponsored by Arbo’s Cheese Dip
Kickin’ It With The Head Coach Of Soccer
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
Bluff City Life Spotlight: De-stress Using Breathwork With Yogi Kashiji
Feeding & Clothing The Homeless
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
