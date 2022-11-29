Bluff City Life: Tues., 22 November
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Feeding The Homeless & Hungry On Thanksgiving
Allison Fouche’ | Chief Communications Officer with the City of Memphis
Charles Monger | COO at Mississippi Blvd Christian Church
Uniting Women Worldwide In Love & Sisterhood pt. 1
Lisa Lacy | Author of ‘Psalms: Please Stop Assaulting Let’s Merge Sisters’
Uniting Women Worldwide In Love & Sisterhood pt. 2
Lisa Lacy | Author of ‘Psalms: Please Stop Assaulting Let’s Merge Sisters’
Welcoming Whataburger To Memphis
Cedric Joyner | Operating Partner with Whataburger
Courtney Vick | Field Marketing Coordinator with Whataburger
Exciting Upgrades “Rooted At Park & Cherry”
Michael Allen | Executive Director at the Memphis Botanic Garden
The Benefits Of Drinking Water, Especially For Kids
Missy Acosta | VP, Brand Strategy with Delta Dental of Tennessee
How Much Sugar Is Found In Juices & Drinks
Missy Acosta | VP, Brand Strategy with Delta Dental of Tennessee
