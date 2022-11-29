Bluff City Life: Thu., 17 November
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Encouraging Smokers To Quit During ‘The Great American Smokeout’
Dr. Samuel Riney, MD | Surgical Oncology at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
A Focus On Finding And Nurturing The Next Generation Of Artists
Nick Darmstaedter | Fellowship Director at Contemporary Arts Memphis
Survivor Stories: How She Made It On The Other Side Of Domestic Violence Part 1
Gwendolyn Turner | Domestic Violence Survivor & Shelter Director at Abused Women Services Of YWCA
Survivor Stories: How She Made It On The Other Side Of Domestic Violence Part 2
Gwendolyn Turner | Domestic Violence Survivor & Shelter Director at Abused Women Services Of YWCA
Understanding The Benefits of CBD
Glynis Stitts | Your CBD Store - Collierville
Enhancing The Benefits Of Yoga With CBD
Glynis Stitts | Your CBD Store - Collierville
Dr. Ashanti Coleman | Clinical Professor at U of M Loewenberg College of Nursing & CEO of 929 Women’s Fitness Apparel
Memphis Christmas Parade In Whitehaven Returns
Hazel Moore | Parade Founder of the Memphis Christmas Parade In Whitehaven
Fred McWilliams | Assistant Parade Producer of the Memphis Christmas Parade In Whitehaven
