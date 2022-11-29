Bluff City Life: Mon., 28 November
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Empowering, Uplifting, & Highlighting Black Men In Memphis pt. 1
Justin Hart | Chief Executive Officer at Black Men Crowned
Empowering, Uplifting, & Highlighting Black Men In Memphis pt. 2
Justin Hart | Chief Executive Officer at Black Men Crowned
Lauren Keys | Board Member & Secretary at Black Men Crowned
Creative, Eye-Catching Hand Poured Candles
Stephanie Body | Owner of Top That Designs By Stephanie B.
5 Star Stories: Providing Opportunity For The Under-Served
Click here to watch 5 Star Stories
The Fourth Wave Of Coffee For Java Joe Lovers pt. 1
Teri Perkins | Owner of Vice & Virtue Coffee
Kate Cook | Events & Projects Manager at Vice & Virtue Coffee
The Fourth Wave Of Coffee For Java Joe Lovers pt. 2
Teri Perkins | Owner of Vice & Virtue Coffee
Kate Cook | Events & Projects Manager at Vice & Virtue Coffee
No Place Like Home $10K Giveaway
Abraham Hamed | Owner of No Place Like Home
Sponsored by No Place Like Home
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.