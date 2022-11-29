Bluff City Life: Fri., 25 November
The Concert To Protect Our Aquifer
Bruce Newman | Curator & Founder of Acoustic Sunday Live
The Do’s & Don’ts Of Gift Wrapping pt.1
Vanessa West | Owner of Avenue Wrapping
Wrapping Wonky Objects With Ease pt.2
Vanessa West | Owner of Avenue Wrapping
Flu Vaccine Tied To Lower Risk Of Alzheimer’s Disease
Dr. Aamina Shahid | Family Physician & Geriatrician with Dedicated Senior Medical Center
Cancer Watch: Understanding Lung Cancer: Prevention & Treatment
Sponsored by West Cancer Center
Serving Hot Meals & Hope For The Homeless
Ponya Dodson | Founder of Beauty Beyond The Scars
Mid-South Hero: John & Karen Sudduth
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
