Bluff City Life: Fri., 25 November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Concert To Protect Our Aquifer

Bruce Newman | Curator & Founder of Acoustic Sunday Live

The Do’s & Don’ts Of Gift Wrapping pt.1

Vanessa West | Owner of Avenue Wrapping

Wrapping Wonky Objects With Ease pt.2

Vanessa West | Owner of Avenue Wrapping

Flu Vaccine Tied To Lower Risk Of Alzheimer’s Disease

Dr. Aamina Shahid | Family Physician & Geriatrician with Dedicated Senior Medical Center

Cancer Watch: Understanding Lung Cancer: Prevention & Treatment

Sponsored by West Cancer Center

Serving Hot Meals & Hope For The Homeless

Ponya Dodson | Founder of Beauty Beyond The Scars

Mid-South Hero: John & Karen Sudduth

Click here to nominate a Mid-South Hero

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.