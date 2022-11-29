3 suspects wanted in gas station robbery, according to police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a robbery at a gas station on Friday morning involving one victim and three suspects.
The robbery happened at a gas station on South Perkins Road near Cottonwood at approximately 3 a.m., according to police.
According to police, three male suspects came up in a small dark grey sedan on the victim who was pumping gas.
One suspect came from the passenger seat carrying a black handgun and wearing a red hoodie. A second suspect came from the back seat with a black handgun and wearing a gray hoodie police say.
Both suspects approached the victim with their weapons and demanded money; the victim then fled.
Police say anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
