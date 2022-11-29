Holiday Food Drive
3 suspects wanted in gas station robbery, according to police

By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a robbery at a gas station on Friday morning involving one victim and three suspects.

The robbery happened at a gas station on South Perkins Road near Cottonwood at approximately 3 a.m., according to police.

According to police, three male suspects came up in a small dark grey sedan on the victim who was pumping gas.

One suspect came from the passenger seat carrying a black handgun and wearing a red hoodie. A second suspect came from the back seat with a black handgun and wearing a gray hoodie police say.

Both suspects approached the victim with their weapons and demanded money; the victim then fled.

Police say anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

