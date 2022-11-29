3 arrested, charged after multiple Bartlett-area car burglaries

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bartlett Police Department has announced that three people have been arrested and charged in connection to multiple car burglaries that took place in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Police say that within hours, officers with the Patrol Division and Investigative Services Division were able to track and locate two juveniles and one adult in connection to the break-ins.

The suspects have been charged with multiple auto burglaries and several items that were stolen in the thefts have since been recovered, police say.

Bartlett police remind the public that auto burglaries are a crime of opportunity.

“Please remember to lock your vehicles and remove all valuable items from your vehicles every night,” the department said in a release.

