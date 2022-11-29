1 dead, another wounded in Atoka shooting

ATOKA, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in Atoka.

Police were called to the scene on Brittany Lane around 8:15 p.m. where they found two men that had been shot.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was rushed to the hospital in Memphis in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident between two family members.

There’s no word on if anyone faces charges.

