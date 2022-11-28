Volunteer Memphis opens registration for MLK Days of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis is gearing up for the 6th annual MLK Days of Service set for January 12 – 16.

“Dr. King once said, ‘Everybody can be great because everybody can serve,’ and that you need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love to serve others,” said Reggie Crenshaw, the president and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis. “MLK Days of Service offers Memphians a chance to ‘Care Like King’ and serve our community with grace and love.”

The 5-day event will focus on youth and education, health and wellness, service, and community cleanup.

Last year, Volunteer Memphis volunteers completed more than 4,700 hours of service in 44 volunteer projects during the MLK Days of Service.

Click here to learn more and register.

Organizations interested in hosting a service opportunity for MLK Days of Service should contact Shelby Stonecipher, Director of Volunteer Memphis and Community Outreach, at (901) 278-0016 or sstonecipher@leadershipmemphis.org.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.