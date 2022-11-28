Sunshine today, First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

Holiday Food Drive
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are starting off the day with some patchy dense fog, especially in north Mississippi, but it will clear by 9 am. It will be a nice day with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 60s. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to 50 degrees tonight. It will remain partly cloudy tonight, but clouds will quickly increase tomorrow ahead of our next weather system.

TODAY: Patchy fog early, then Partly Cloudy. Highs near 61 with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe weather across much of the area on Tuesday and some areas are under a moderate risk (4 out of 5) due to a strong cold front. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday, so warm air will help fuel thunderstorms when a cold front arrives. Scattered storms will start in the afternoon and rain will continue through late that night. The greatest threat is for damaging winds, but tornadoes and hail are also possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will end by Wednesday morning and we will see more sunshine in the afternoon. It will be much colder behind the front with High temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in at or below freezing on Wednesday night. Highs will climb back to the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday through Sunday.

